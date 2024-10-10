Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 770.1% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 249,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,900,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

Assurant Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $190.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $201.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.