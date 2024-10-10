Creative Planning Buys 7,394 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Avient by 28.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,470,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after buying an additional 328,773 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,359,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after acquiring an additional 158,163 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,520,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Avient by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 404,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of Avient stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

