Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Creative Planning lessened its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in City were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in City by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 614,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of City by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,542,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 0.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in City by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 88,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in City by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $69,685.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,215.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $69,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $69,685.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,215.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,561. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHCO opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.29. City Holding has a 1-year low of $86.56 and a 1-year high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. City had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 32.12%. Analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. City’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

