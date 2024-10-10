Creative Planning Has $1.15 Million Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,181.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,929.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,181.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,929.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,747.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,125 shares of company stock worth $13,178,494 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

