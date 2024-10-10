Creative Planning Has $1.19 Million Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RB Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth about $14,141,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,261,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.18.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Read Our Latest Report on RBA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,638.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,261,134.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.