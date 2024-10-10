Creative Planning Has $1.26 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

