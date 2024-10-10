Creative Planning Has $1.28 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,984,000. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $161.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $178.65.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

