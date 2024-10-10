Creative Planning Has $1.29 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE PAA opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.