Creative Planning Purchases 10,307 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,235,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 964,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 58.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 193,046 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 167,599 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 239,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 116,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth $2,612,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

