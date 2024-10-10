Creative Planning Purchases 2,390 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Creative Planning grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 209.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cable One by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,911,000 after buying an additional 152,496 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cable One by 42.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,581 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 4,228.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,045 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,409,000 after purchasing an additional 48,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.33.

Cable One Price Performance

NYSE:CABO opened at $319.84 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.28 and a 12-month high of $671.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.