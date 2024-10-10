Creative Planning Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Creative Planning increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

