Creative Planning Sells 1,188 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Creative Planning decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.