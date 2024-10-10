Creative Planning Sells 2,248 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Creative Planning reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $58.60 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $59.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

