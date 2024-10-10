Creative Planning Sells 434 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

