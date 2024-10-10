Creative Planning Sells 8,395 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 8.9% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,705,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,519,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,120,000 after buying an additional 88,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 11,970.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,750,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $102.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

