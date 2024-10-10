Creative Planning Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 186.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO stock opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

