Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.71, but opened at $34.39. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 414,042 shares traded.

CRDO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,611,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,333,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $273,474,538.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 143,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $4,618,955.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,320,224.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,397,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,483,218 in the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 413,149 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 64,177 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.39 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

