CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Holdings Trimmed by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,079,557 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for approximately 2.8% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.41% of CRH worth $258,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in CRH by 391.3% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 9.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 675,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,812 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 7.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

