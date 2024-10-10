Critical Survey: Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) versus Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) and Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Danimer Scientific and Elementis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 3 0 0 2.00 Elementis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danimer Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $0.93, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than Elementis.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific $39.75 million 1.23 -$155.47 million ($1.42) -0.30 Elementis N/A N/A N/A $0.24 7.91

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Elementis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Elementis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Danimer Scientific. Danimer Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elementis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Elementis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific -325.87% -48.01% -18.56% Elementis N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Elementis shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elementis beats Danimer Scientific on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company products are used in various applications, including additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, thermoforming, and injection-molded articles. It also markets its products to consumer packaging brand owners, converters, and manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for antiperspirants (AP) deodorants for personal care manufacturers. The company offers personal care products for antiperspirants, color cosmetics, and skin care applications; and performance specialties products for architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants and construction additives, and talc applications. Elementis plc was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

