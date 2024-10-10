Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.58.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX stock opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Crocs by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

