Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 19784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $8,051,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,384,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,976,286.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $8,051,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,384,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,976,286.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Articles

