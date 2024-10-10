Cwm LLC Acquires 112,854 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,854 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $86,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.70 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.