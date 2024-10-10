Cwm LLC Buys 249,912 Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,050,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,912 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $109,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,127,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 418.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,454,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,845,000 after buying an additional 466,505 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,981,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000.

Shares of BINC opened at $52.86 on Thursday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

