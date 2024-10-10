Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,444 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cwm LLC owned about 1.50% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $708,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $180.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.74 and its 200 day moving average is $169.19.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

