Cwm LLC Has $75.22 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $75,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 522,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $82,374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 4,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 193,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,511,000 after buying an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $80.42 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $646.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.