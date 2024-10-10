Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $605.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $568.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

