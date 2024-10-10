Cwm LLC Sells 17,286 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $52,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,616,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after buying an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.50 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

