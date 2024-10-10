Cwm LLC Sells 20,236 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,236 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.91% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $99,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after buying an additional 213,637 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,276,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $205.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.76. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

