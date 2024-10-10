Cwm LLC Sells 384,048 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,048 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $53,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,167,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,358,000 after purchasing an additional 218,418 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,144,000 after acquiring an additional 312,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 747,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,283,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,006,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the period.

SPEM opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

