Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,316 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.60% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $39,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

