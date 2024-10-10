Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Allstate worth $35,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.5% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.1 %

ALL opened at $184.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.72. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $193.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

