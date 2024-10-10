CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $325.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $297.84.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $288.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.78 and a beta of 1.12. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $294.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.58 and its 200 day moving average is $259.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $2,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

