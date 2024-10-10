Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after acquiring an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $413.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $410.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $420.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

