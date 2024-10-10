Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,017 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.15. 146,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,949. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $21.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

