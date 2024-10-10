Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $580,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $278.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.