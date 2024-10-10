Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,219. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $11.29.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $126,763.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 927,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,216,024.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 145,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,879 in the last 90 days.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

