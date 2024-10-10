Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $826,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 275.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 822,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,111,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,488,781. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

