Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 12,987 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 69.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,892,000 after purchasing an additional 503,858 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after purchasing an additional 170,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,428,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,445,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,162,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,133,000 after buying an additional 285,272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after buying an additional 851,195 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.42. 101,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

