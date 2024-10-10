Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 59,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,414,000 after buying an additional 207,186 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 751,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 72,344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 382,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XCEM traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,187. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

