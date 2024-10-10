Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.48% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the second quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 35,926 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TJUL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. 46,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,413. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $27.63.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

