Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $129.04. 116,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $129.24.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

