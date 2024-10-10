Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 380 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 942,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after buying an additional 492,667 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after buying an additional 93,635 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,770,000 after buying an additional 451,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA Group stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.10. 222,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,151. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.68 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,264. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084 in the last ninety days.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

