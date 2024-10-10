Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after buying an additional 331,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,897 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

