Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 575 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.60% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 11.9% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 111,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 63,968 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of YJUN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,029 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

