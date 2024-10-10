Czech National Bank Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 4.1% in the third quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 10.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $332.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $334.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

