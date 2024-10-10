Czech National Bank Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $3,138,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $86.67.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

