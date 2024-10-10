DA Davidson Comments on Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of APOG opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $86.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,877.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

