DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,042,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,675,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

