Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 12.4% – What’s Next?

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.18. 952,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,304,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $533.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.54 million during the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Dada Nexus by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,359 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 618,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

