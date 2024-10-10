Dai (DAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.53 Million

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $5.36 billion and $93.53 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC on exchanges.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,365,382,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

